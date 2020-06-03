CORRECTED-Qatar National Bank markets 5-yr Chinese yuan-denominated bonds - sources

(Corrects paragraph 2 day of the week to Wednesday, not Tuesday)

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank is marketing five-year Chinese yuan-denominated bonds at a final price guidance of 3.8%, two sources said on Wednesday.

Qatar National Bank hired Standard Chartered as sole lead manager for the benchmark deal, which is expected to close on Wednesday, the sources said.

QNB and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to requests for comment.