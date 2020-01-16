Qatar National Bank issues $600 mln Formosa bond - spokesman

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest bank by assets, has issued a 40-year Formosa bond as part of efforts to diversify its funding sources, a spokesman said.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

Morgan Stanley was the sole arranger of the transaction, two sources familiar with the matter said. The bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Edmund Blair)