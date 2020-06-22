Qatar National Bank markets 5-yr Chinese yuan bonds - document

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank is marketing five-year Chinese yuan-denominated bonds at a final price guidance of 3.85%, a document showed on Monday.

Qatar National Bank hired Credit Agricole as sole lead manager for the benchmark deal, which is expected to close on Monday, the document showed.

The bonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and Taipei Exchange.

Earlier this month, QNB sold 1.2 billion Chinese yuan ($169.52 million) in five-year bonds at 3.8%. ($1 = 7.0788 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)