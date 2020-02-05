Qatar National Bank to sell seven-year dollar bonds

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) on Wednesday started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with a seven-year maturity, a document showed.

QNB, the Gulf’s biggest bank by assets, has hired Barclays, Credit Agricole, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered to arrange the potential deal, which would be of benchmark size - normally meaning upwards of $500 million.

QNB Finance is the issuer and Qatar National Bank is the guarantor for the debt sale, marketed with an initial price guidance of around 155 basis points over mid-swaps.