QNB's dollar liquidity "excellent", has no funding need, CEO says

DOHA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank’s U.S. dollar liquidity is “excellent” and the bank has no funding need at the moment, the bank’s chief executive told Reuters.

“We’re not in need of funding right now but once we see an opportunity we’ll tap the market,” said Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari.

QNB, the largest bank by assets in the Middle East and Africa, is in talks to refinance a 2.25 billion euro loan due in May next year, sources told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Eric Knecht in Doha, writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)