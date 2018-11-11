Qatar National Bank appoints acting CEO

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank has appointed Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa as its acting chief executive, the Middle East and Africa’s largest lender said on Sunday.

The appointment of Khalifa, previously the bank’s chief business officer, follows former chief executive Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari moving to become Qatar’s minister of commerce and industry.

Kuwari’s appointment, announced last week, was part of the first government shuffle in Qatar, the world’s top liquefied natural gas producer, since early 2016.