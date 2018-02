DUBAI/CAIRO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) has hired CI Capital to advise it on the sale of a small stake in its Egyptian unit.

QNB plans to reduce its 97.125 percent stake in QNB Alahly to 95 percent, the bank said in a statement.

The sale is intended to comply with the rules of listing on the stock exchange, which requires that the free float shall not be less than 5 percent, it said.