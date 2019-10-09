Financials
October 9, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar National Bank nine-month net profit rises 4% to 11.2 bln riyals

1 Min Read

, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf’s largest lender, reported a 4% increase in nine-month net profit to 11.2 billion riyals ($3.1 billion), it said in a statement on Wednesdsay, broadly in line with analyst estimates.

The bank reported a third-quarter net profit of 3.8 billion riyals in the three months to Sept 30 according to a Reuters calculation, up from 3.72 billion riyals in the corresponding period of 2018.

EFG Hermes forecasted a third-quarter net profit of 3.763 billion riyals, while SICO Bahrain estimated net profit of 3.9 billion riyals. (Reporting by Eric Knecht ; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

