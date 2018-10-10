Qatar National Bank Q3 profit rises 3.5 pct

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank’s (QNB) third-quarter net profit rose 3.5 percent, the largest bank by assets in the Middle East and Africa reported on Wednesday.

Net profit rose to 3.72 billion riyals ($1.02 billion) in the three months to Sept 30 from 3.60 billion a year earlier, it said.

SICO Bahrain forecast the bank would make a net profit of 3.72 billion riyals, while EFG Hermes expected a net profit of 3.64 billion.

The bank said the growth of its assets and liabilities had been partly affected by a weaker Turkish lira.