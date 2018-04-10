FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 10, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Qatar National Bank says Q1 net profit up 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) reported a 7 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, , the Gulf’s largest lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net profit rose to 3.4 billion riyals ($933.9 million) for the three months to March 31.

QNB reported a net profit of 3.2 billion riyals for the same quarter last year.

SICO Bahrain forecast the bank would make a net profit of 3.4 billion riyals, while EFG Hermes had expected a net profit of 3.5 billion.

$1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.