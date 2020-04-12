Financials
April 12, 2020 / 10:51 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

QNB posts modest rise in Q1 profit as loan loss charge rises

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender, on Sunday posted a 1% rise in first-quarter net profit, as a double-digit rise in loan growth was partially offset by a jump in loan loss charges linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Qatari lender said loan loss provisioning rose 272 million riyals ($75 million).

Net profit was 3.6 billion riyals ($989 million), up from 3.56 billion riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by John Stonestreet)

