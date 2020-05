DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender, was set to raise $1 billion in five-year bonds and received more than $3.75 billion in orders for the debt sale, two sources said on Tuesday.

The bank priced the bonds at 225 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, 35 bps tighter than where it began marketing the notes earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)