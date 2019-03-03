Qatar's Nebras Power to acquire AES Corp stakes in Jordan power projects

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Nebras Power is to acquire AES Corp’s (AES.N) stakes in three Jordanian power generation projects to become the largest shareholder, Qatar News Agency said on Sunday.

Nebras currently owns 24 percent of these projects and Japan’s Mitsui & Co has a 40 percent stake.

The three projects together account for 650 megawatts or 14 percent of Jordan’s power production capacity.

Nebras is a power investment company based in Doha jointly owned by Qatar Electricity and Water Company and Qatar Holding. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely)