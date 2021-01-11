Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Qatar raises February Marine, Land crude official selling prices

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has set the February official selling price (OSP) for its Marine crude at 70 cents a barrel above the average of Platts Oman and Dubai quotes, up 50 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Monday.

The February OSP for Qatar Land crude was set at 40 cents a barrel above the Platts Oman/Dubai average, up 40 cents from the previous month, the document showed.

Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Edmund Blair

