Qatar says it will invest $3 bln in Pakistan - state news agency

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Qatar is making $3 billion dollars worth of new investments in Pakistan, in the form of deposits and direct investments, state news agency QNA said on Monday.

Following this investment, the economic partnership between Qatar and Pakistan will reach $9 billion, the agency reported, quoting Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

The announcement came after a visit by Qatar’s Emir to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is seeking to stabilise a wobbly economy with loans from Gulf countries and international donors.