DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Qatargas said on Monday it agreed on a 22-year deal to supply China with around 3.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually.

The Qatari state-owned company will supply LNG from the Qatargas 2 project, a venture between Qatar Petroleum, Exxon Mobil Corp and Total, to receiving terminals across China, with the first cargo to be delivered this month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)