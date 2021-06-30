Qatar Petroleum starts marketing multi-tranche bonds - IFR

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum (QP), one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, on Wednesday started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds split into four tranches, according to IFR, a fixed-income news service.

QP is offering an initial price guidance of around 80 basis points (bps) over U.S Treasuries for a five-year tranche, 120 bps over for 10 years and 145 bps over for 20 years.

It is also offering a 30-year Formosa bond at about 155 bps over U.S. Treasuries. Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

Sources have previously told Reuters the deal could raise up to $10 billion.