Company News
June 24, 2019 / 8:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Qatar Petroleum agrees deal with Chevron for new petchem complex

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 24 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum signed an agreement on Monday with U.S. oil major Chevron for the development of a new petrochemicals complex at Ras Laffan Industrial City.

Chevron will own a 30% stake, while Qatar Petroleum will own the remaining 70% in the plant, which is due to start in 2025, Qatar Petroleum Chief Executive Saad al-Kaabi said at a news conference in Doha.

The new complex will help boost Qatar’s polyethylene output capacity by 82%, Kaabi said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Rania El Gamal; editing by Louise Heavens)

