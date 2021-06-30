Qatar Petroleum posts first-quarter profit rises 36% to almost $5 billion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum, one of the world’s top natural gas suppliers, posted a profit of 18.1 billion riyals ($4.90 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, up from 13.3 billion riyals a year prior, a bonds prospectus reviewed by Reuters showed.

The 36% rise in profit was despite revenue falling slightly to 24.3 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2021 from 24.5 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2020.

Capital expenditure by QP, its subsidiaries and joint ventures through 2025 is projected at 300 billion riyals, the prospectus said.

($1 = 3.6975 Qatar riyals)