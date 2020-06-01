Cyclical Consumer Goods
Qatar Petroleum signs $19 bln shipbuilding agreements with Korean companies - statement

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum has signed shipbuilding agreements with South Korea’s “Big 3” shipyards to secure more than 100 ships at a cost of more than 70 billion Qatari riyals ($19.23 billion), it said in a statement on Monday.

The agreements signed with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries will reserve a major portion of the three companies’ LNG ship construction capacity for Qatar Petroleum through 2027. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

