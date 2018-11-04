Company News
Qatar names QNB CEO as trade and industry minister

DOHA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qatar on Sunday appointed the chief executive of Qatar National Bank (QNB) as the Gulf Arab state’s trade and industry minister.

Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari was named to the post in a cabinet reshuffle that included changes to the justice, labour and social affairs ministries.

QNB, the Middle East’s largest lender by assets, is 50 percent owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Eric Knecht in Doha and Asma Alsharif in Dubai Editing by Gareth Jones)

