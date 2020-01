DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Qatar’s new prime minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani will also hold the post of interior minister, the emir’s office said on Tuesday.

Key cabinet positions such as foreign, energy, finance, defence and trade ministries remained unchanged. (Reporting By Nayera Abdallah; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams)