DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has accepted the resignation of the prime minister, and appointed Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz al-Thani in his place, the emir’s office said in statements on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams)