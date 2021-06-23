Qatar sovereign fund says focusing on warehouses, data centres

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is looking at sub-segments of the real estate sector such as warehouses and data centres for investments as the pandemic affected the traditional sectors of the sector, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“You have to be a little bit very specific in analysing the sector and try to really find out what are the opportunities,” Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud told an economic forum organised by Bloomberg.

He said mostof QIA’s investment pipeline will be dominated by deals in Asia and the United States. QIA, which owns stakes in Credit Suisse and Volkswagen AG, holds assets of over $300 billion. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Toby Chopra)