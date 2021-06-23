Qatar sovereign fund says focusing on warehouses, data centres

DUBAI (Reuters) -Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is looking at sub-segments of the real estate sector such as warehouses and data centres for investments as the pandemic affected the traditional sectors of property, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“You have to be a little bit very specific in analysing the sector and try to really find out what are the opportunities,” Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud told an economic forum organised by Bloomberg.

He said most of QIA’s investment pipeline will be dominated by deals in Asia and the United States.

QIA, which owns stakes in Credit Suisse and Volkswagen AG, holds assets of over $300 billion.

Mahmoud said technology is a big area of investment for the sovereign fund, citing online education, and added that in the last two years it has invested more in technology than ever before.

QIA in 2019 led a $150 million financing for Indian online tutoring startup Byju’s.

Mahmoud said the fund has full confidence in the Federal Reserve that it will manage inflation and a soft landing of the economy.

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone’s chairman Stephen Schwarzman said the U.S. economy was growing much faster than anyone had anticipated, raising the risk that some of the inflation will be “baked in” at a higher level.

When asked about the crypto-currencies, QIA’s Mahmoud said it is a speculative space right now and needs to mature.