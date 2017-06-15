FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Qatar central bank raises deposit rate 25 bps, keeps others unchanged
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in 2 months

Qatar central bank raises deposit rate 25 bps, keeps others unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Thursday it was raising its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by the same margin.

However, the Qatari central bank kept its overnight lending rate unchanged at 5 percent and its repo rate, used to lend money to banks, flat at 2.25 percent.

The decision not to raise the repo rate is expected to limit upward pressure on Qatari banks' funding costs at a time when their access to funds has been hurt by other Gulf states' sanctions against Doha. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.