DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank said on Thursday that it was keeping its repo rate flat at 2.50 percent, and leaving its overnight lending rate unchanged at 5.00 percent.

However, the bank raised its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent.

It was acting after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 bps late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Andrew Torchia)