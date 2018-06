DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank said on Thursday that it was raising its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2 percent.

It was acting after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to raise its target range for its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point, to between 1.75 percent and 2 percent. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Larry King)