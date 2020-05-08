Bonds News
S&P affirms Qatar's rating at "AA-", outlook at "stable"

May 8 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday affirmed Qatar’s rating at “AA-“, saying it believes the Arab country’s government and external balance sheets will be able to provide sufficient buffers to withstand shocks.

"Despite a sharp economic contraction and low hydrocarbon prices, we don't expect the government's fiscal and external stock positions will materially deteriorate beyond our expectations," the ratings agency said in a statement. bit.ly/2A9qnPL

The agency maintained Qatar’s outlook at “stable”.

