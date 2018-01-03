FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Qatar Re to buy insurer Markerstudy's underwriting business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects attribution in paragraph 2)

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Qatar Re, a unit of Qatar Insurance, has agreed to buy UK motor insurer Markerstudy’s underwriting businesses for an undisclosed sum, Markerstudy said on Wednesday.

The deal for Gibraltar-based Markerstudy Insurance Company, Zenith Insurance, St Julians and Ultimate Insurance is expected to complete in the first half, Markerstudy said in a statement and will see Qatar Re take on 750 million pounds ($1.02 billion) in gross written premiums.

After the deal is completed, Markerstudy will no longer underwrite insurance and will instead focus on its role as a managing general agent. ($1 = 0.7356 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

