Qatar's emir holds call with Saudi crown prince - emir's office

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the emir’s office said on Sunday.

“Qatar’s emir also affirmed his country’s firm support for the government and people of Saudi Arabia and everything that would strengthen the security, stability, and sovereignty of the kingdom, and considers its stability as an integral part of the stability of the state of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council system,” the emir’s office said.