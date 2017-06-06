FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Platts initiates review of crude oil loadings from Qatari ports
June 6, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 2 months ago

Platts initiates review of crude oil loadings from Qatari ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Oil price agency S&P Global Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, said on Tuesday it has initiated with immediate effect a review of the deliverability of crude oil loading from Qatari ports.

During the review period, and until further notice, Al-Shaheen crude oil loading from Qatar may not without mutual agreement between buyer and seller be nominated upon the convergence of crude partials contracts trading during its pricing process, the company said.

The move follows major Arab nations cutting commercial and diplomatic ties with Qatar. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

