Al-Burhan says Sudan, Qatar to reactivate agreements - Al Jazeera

DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of Sudan’s ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said he had agreed to reactivate bilateral agreements and visits with Qatar, during meetings with Qatari officials in Doha, the Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel reported on Thursday.
Al-Burhan is head of the military who in 2019 ousted then President Omar Al-Bashir, whose Islamist government had close ties with Qatar.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.