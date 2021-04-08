Al-Burhan says Sudan, Qatar to reactivate agreements - Al Jazeera

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun

DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of Sudan’s ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said he had agreed to reactivate bilateral agreements and visits with Qatar, during meetings with Qatari officials in Doha, the Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel reported on Thursday.

Al-Burhan is head of the military who in 2019 ousted then President Omar Al-Bashir, whose Islamist government had close ties with Qatar.