FILE PHOTO: Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, is pictured at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar said on Tuesday it will help international efforts to ease the humanitarian crisis in Syria with $100 million, according to the Doha-based Al Jazeera television network.

The humanitarian situation will only improve with a political solution to the crisis, Al Jazeera quoted the Gulf state’s Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, as saying.