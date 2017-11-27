Qatar import growth turns positive as sanctions impact fades

By Andrew Torchia DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Qatar's imports rose from a year earlier in October for the first time since other Arab states imposed sanctions on Doha in June, official data showed on Monday, suggesting damage done to the Qatari economy by the sanctions is fading. Monthly imports plunged by as much as 40.0 percent year-on-year after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of backing terrorism, which Doha denies. The boycott disrupted Qatar's shipping routes through the Gulf and blocked imports across its land border with Saudi Arabia. Much of its perishable food products as well as construction materials came across that border. But Qatar, the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter, responded by developing its port facilities and establishing new shipping routes via Oman and the Indian subcontinent, and October's data indicated that Doha's ability to import most goods had returned to normal. Imports jumped 11.2 percent from a year ago to 12.3 billion riyals ($3.4 billion); they increased 52.9 percent from the previous month. Auto imports remained 27.0 percent below year-earlier levels in October because Qatar can no longer buy car parts from Dubai, the region's trans-shipment centre for parts, but most other imports were at normal levels. The sanctions have accelerated a sharp downturn in Qatar's real estate market and slashed prices in the stock market. Banks have come under financial pressure as depositors from the four Gulf states have pulled out their money. But the sanctions have not significantly disrupted Qatar's exports, which jumped 11.9 percent from a year ago to 21.0 billion riyals in October. Its trade surplus expanded 12.9 percent to 8.7 billion riyals. Official data released last week showed Qatar's industrial production grew 7.4 percent from a year earlier in September. That was partly because of 8.3 percent growth in the natural gas and petroleum sector, but manufacturing rose 3.2 percent. Food manufacturing jumped 23.5 percent as the government responded to the sanctions by encouraging companies to make Qatar more self-sufficient in food. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Ed Osmond)