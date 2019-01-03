Qatar central bank sells 500 mln riyals of T-bills

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank sold 500 million riyals ($136.8 million) of Treasury bills with maturities of three, six and nine months, it said on Thursday.

It sold 300 million riyals of three-month bills at an interest rate of 2.36 percent, 100 million riyals of six-month at an interest rate of 2.43 percent and 100 million riyals of nine-month at an interest rate of 2.72 percent, it said. ($1 = 3.6541 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing By Tom Arnold Editing by Gareth Jones)