DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Qatar has sold 600 million riyals ($164.81 million) of treasury bills with maturities of three, six and nine months, the central bank said on Tuesday.

It raised 300 million riyals in three-month bills with a 2.24% yield, 200 million riyals with a six-month maturity and a 2.33% yield, and 100 million riyals in nine-month bills offering 2.34%. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)