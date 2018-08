ALMATY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank has revoked the banking licences of small lenders Qazaq Banki and Eximbank Kazakhstan, it said on Tuesday, citing repeated breaches of regulations by both institutions.

Both banks had their retail deposit licences suspended earlier this year. The central bank said on Tuesday it had appointed temporary management at both banks, and would seek their liquidation in court. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Eric Meijer)