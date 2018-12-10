Australia's QBE Insurance flags cost savings from operational efficiency

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd on Monday announced a three-year operational efficiency programme targeting net cost savings of A$130 million ($93.57 million) and an expense ratio of around 14 percent in 2021.

The company said it shifted to a more conventional reinsurance structure with increased catastrophe protection that will deliver better profit outcomes in extreme catastrophe years.

“Reflecting the company’s strengthened catastrophe protection, the new structure delivers a modest uplift in both our S&P and APRA capital ratios,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3893 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)