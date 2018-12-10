Financials
December 10, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's QBE Insurance flags cost savings from operational efficiency

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd on Monday announced a three-year operational efficiency programme targeting net cost savings of A$130 million ($93.57 million) and an expense ratio of around 14 percent in 2021.

The company said it shifted to a more conventional reinsurance structure with increased catastrophe protection that will deliver better profit outcomes in extreme catastrophe years.

“Reflecting the company’s strengthened catastrophe protection, the new structure delivers a modest uplift in both our S&P and APRA capital ratios,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3893 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.