Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd on Wednesday announced a streamlining of its operations whereby its Asia Pacific arm will no longer be a separate division. Effective from Jan. 1 next year, QBE’s International operations will comprise Europe and Asia, while Australia Pacific will include Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and India, the global insurance provider said in a statement.

