Financials
February 24, 2019 / 8:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's QBE Insurance annual profit beats forecast

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd posted a better than expected annual cash profit on Monday, underpinned by higher premiums and a drop in claims.

Profit after tax on a cash basis came in at $715 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $262 million a year ago and was better than analyst expectations of $707.02 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The country’s third biggest insurer by market value wrote $13.66 billion worth of gross premiums in fiscal 2018, compared with $13.33 billion a year ago.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below