Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose, helped by a more streamlined business structure after offloading several of its businesses over the past year.

The global insurance provider reported a net profit of $358 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to $345 million a year ago. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)