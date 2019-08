(Corrects paragraph 2 to show figures are in U.S. dollars, not Australian dollars, removes currency conversion)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group said on Thursday its first-half fiscal 2019 cash profit rose 35%, helped by lower claims losses and robust investment return.

The country’s third-largest listed insurer’s cash profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to $520 million from $385 million a year ago. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)