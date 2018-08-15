UPDATE 1-Australia's QBE Insurance 1st-half profit rises after streamlining

(Adds background, dividend, region performance)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd said on Thursday its first-half net profit rose, helped by an improved performance in several regions and a more streamlined structure after offloading several of its businesses over the past year.

The global insurance provider reported a net profit of $358 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to $345 million a year ago.

Australia’s third biggest insurer by market value said its adjusted combined operating ratio (COR) was 95.8 percent, up slightly from 94.5 the previous year and was within the lower range target the company set.

The COR denotes the percentage of claims payouts against premium income. The higher the figure, the greater the payouts versus premium income, and the bigger the burden on the insurer.

Its endeavour to streamline its business paid off, with it exiting areas of business that generated an underwriting loss of over $200 million in 2017, the company said, but added, the full implementation of all measures will take several years more.

Earlier in the year, QBE sold its Latin American operations to Zurish, shifting focus to its Asia-Pacific and North America units. Continuing to make good on its promise to be smaller and less complex, QBE recently offloaded its travel insurance business to health insurer NIB Holdings Ltd for A$25 million.

With the company’s operations and focus, now, narrowing to a handful of regions, the company posted improvements in North American, with an improved COR of 97.8 percent from 98.2 percent the prior year.

The insurer’s struggling Asia-Pacific has been of particular concern, but measures to improve poor its underwriting performance started to show results with its COR dropping to 108.5 percent from 109.1 percent.

It also reiterated its commitment to the three-year share buy-back of up to A$1 billion. Meanwhile, setting aside a interim dividend of 22 Australian cents, in line with last year.

With its divested Latin American operations no longer included, the company has revised its COR for 2018 marginally lower to 95 percent - 97 percent.