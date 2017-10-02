FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's QBE Insurance sees $600 mln impact on annual earnings
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 11:25 PM / 18 days ago

Australia's QBE Insurance sees $600 mln impact on annual earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd said it increased its allowance for large individual risk and catastrophe claims to $1.75 billion for 2017, following an impact on its business from hurricanes in the Atlantic and earthquakes in Mexico.

The company expects a pre-tax impact of about $600 million to its 2017 earnings, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cyclone Debbie, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico have impacted the insurer’s businesses, the company said. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.