Nov 19 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc said on Monday it will sell its oil and gas assets in the Haynesville-Cotton Valley in northwest Louisiana to Aethon Energy Management LLC for $735 million, as it plans to become a pure-play Permian operator.

The deal is expected to close in January 2019, the company said. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)