July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer QEP Resources Inc said it would sell its natural gas assets in Wyoming to privately held Pinedale Energy Partners LLC for about $740 million.

The assets produced 234 million cubic feet of natural gas per day (MMcfed) in the first quarter, of which about 12 percent was liquids, the company said on Monday.

The deal is expected to close by Sept. 30. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)