Diamondback to buy shale rival QEP Resources for $555 million

(Reuters) -U.S. shale producer Diamondback Energy said on Monday it would buy rival QEP Resources Inc for $555.2 million in an all-stock deal, the latest merger in an industry trying to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn.

Shale drillers have started to rapidly consolidate to survive lower oil production after COVID-19 lockdowns slashed global demand for oil through much of this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co in October said it would buy smaller rival Parsley Energy Inc, while Devon Energy in September said it would acquire WPX Energy in an all-stock, low premium deal.

Diamondback said QEP’s shareholders would get 0.05 of a Diamondback share for each QEP share they own, implying a per share value of $2.29, a small discount to QEP’s Friday close on the NYSE.

Including about $1.6 billion of QEP’s debt, the transaction is valued at $2.2 billion.

Separately, Diamondback said on Monday it would buy lease interests and assets in the Midland Basin from a privately held company Guidon Operating Llc for over $850 million in cash and stock.