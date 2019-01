Jan 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp said on Monday it has offered to buy oil and gas producer QEP Resources Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $2.07 billion, saying that the company is “deeply undervalued”.

The hedge fund’s offer of $8.75 per QEP share represents a 44 percent premium to the company’s closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)