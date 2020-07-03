Major Qiagen shareholder opposes Thermo Fisher takeover - source

ZURICH, July 3 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic has boosted Qiagen’s prospects as a standalone company and a takeover by Thermo Fisher no longer makes sense unless the offer is increased substantially, one of the German genetic test maker’s top ten shareholders told Reuters on Friday.

Thermo Fisher agreed in early March to acquire Qiagen for $11.5 billion as the U.S.-based company looks to bolster its health diagnostic business. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Tom Sims and Sabine Wollrab)